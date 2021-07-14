Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Halma alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLMAF. UBS Group raised shares of Halma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Halma stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.10. 733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. Halma has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.74.

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halma (HLMAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.