Halma (LON:HLMA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,816.29 ($36.79). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,802 ($36.61), with a volume of 370,070 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Halma from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Halma from GBX 2,385 ($31.16) to GBX 2,575 ($33.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,339.17 ($30.56).

Get Halma alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £10.60 billion and a PE ratio of 53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,654.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.78 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.87. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.31%.

In other Halma news, insider Adam Meyers sold 16,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72), for a total value of £454,117.40 ($593,307.29).

Halma Company Profile (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.