Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $9.96 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 2.2% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $484.99. 4,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $483.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $454.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.78.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

