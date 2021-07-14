Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,849 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in InterDigital by 21.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in InterDigital by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in InterDigital by 30.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in InterDigital by 427.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 116,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDCC opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $85.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.08.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.22%.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

