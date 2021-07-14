Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes $614,000 Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The ODP by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,662,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,987,000 after purchasing an additional 410,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The ODP by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,315,000 after acquiring an additional 96,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The ODP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,933,000 after acquiring an additional 19,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The ODP during the 4th quarter worth $15,061,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The ODP by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 476,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 56,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $497,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $244,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $963,635 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.85. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

