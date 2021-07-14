Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $603,000 Position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,526 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,247 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Covanta were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Covanta by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,779,000 after purchasing an additional 185,982 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Covanta by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 75,463 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Covanta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Covanta by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 85,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Covanta by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 585,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.62 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.38%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

