Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 48.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 66,714 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 236.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,141,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after buying an additional 801,676 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 172.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 79.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,224,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,657,000 after buying an additional 4,978,229 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $10,338,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 384.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,761,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. AlphaValue lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

FTI opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

