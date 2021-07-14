Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,682 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE POR opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

In related news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,236.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

