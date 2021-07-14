Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,458 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2,055.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist reduced their target price on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

STRA stock opened at $72.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.86. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. Research analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

