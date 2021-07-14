Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 14,003 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 153.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Andersons in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Andersons in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Andersons in the first quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Andersons alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Andersons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

ANDE stock opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $34.41.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 777.78%.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.