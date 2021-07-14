Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Up 971.4% in June

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 971.4% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

GSHHY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,438. Guangshen Railway has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17.

Get Guangshen Railway alerts:

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.25). Guangshen Railway had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $681.04 million during the quarter.

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.