GSI Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.79 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage comprises about 4.3% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $9,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 225.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXR. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,958. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.10 and a 1-year high of $174.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

