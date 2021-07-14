GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Trading Down 2.8%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s share price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.41 and last traded at $44.46. 5,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,578,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRWG. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.96 and a beta of 2.90.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,452. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth $38,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

