Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Sets New 12-Month High at $176.11

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $176.11 and last traded at $174.62, with a volume of 892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.67.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.31%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total transaction of $752,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,304,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

