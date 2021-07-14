Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Griffon were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Griffon by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $198,313,000 after buying an additional 374,208 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Griffon by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,713,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after acquiring an additional 405,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 13.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 91,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Griffon by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after buying an additional 93,981 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter worth $10,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFF opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.08.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.83 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

