Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GFF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE:GFF opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. Griffon has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.97.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Griffon by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after buying an additional 93,981 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Griffon by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 59,916 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Griffon by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

