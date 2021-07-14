Gregory L. Weaver Sells 107,497 Shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ATOS) Stock

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ATOS) Director Gregory L. Weaver sold 107,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $599,833.26.

Atossa Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 917,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,108,406. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $9.80.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.