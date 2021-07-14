Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) PT Set at $29.53 by Barclays

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) received a $29.53 price objective from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GWLIF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $36.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLIF opened at $29.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.