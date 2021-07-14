Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 97,126 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 603,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,126 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $103,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,886. The stock has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.24. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $203.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

