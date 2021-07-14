Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 353,689 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,753,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,689 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $163,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,252,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,365,000 after acquiring an additional 881,738 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 528,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,566,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,029 shares of company stock valued at $32,684,980. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $69.88. 52,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,206,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.57. The company has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $70.81.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

