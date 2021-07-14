Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 192,905 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,586,072 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 192,905 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.8% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Visa worth $334,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.56.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rajat Taneja sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $227,001.00. Insiders have sold 122,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $245.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $242.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.60.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

