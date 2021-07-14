Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 18 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Charter Communications worth $135,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $732,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 295,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after acquiring an additional 222,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $707.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,917. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $699.06. The company has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $525.87 and a one year high of $749.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $730.00.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

