Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 261,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 155,401 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $120,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $4,773,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $485.17. The stock had a trading volume of 34,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,665. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $462.25. The company has a market capitalization of $199.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $304.18 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total value of $234,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $956,507 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

