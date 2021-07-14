Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,678,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 687,189 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.6% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $257,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of America by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,808,000 after buying an additional 1,508,408 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Bank of America by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,691,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,904,000 after buying an additional 538,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $38.04. 2,448,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,536,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52. The company has a market cap of $325.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

