Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Receives GBX 687 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 687 ($8.98).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPOR shares. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 829 ($10.83) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Shares of LON GPOR traded down GBX 24.50 ($0.32) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 736.50 ($9.62). The stock had a trading volume of 258,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,230. The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 772 ($10.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,156.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is -0.16%.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.