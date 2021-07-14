GravityCoin Market Cap Achieves $17,701.35 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 14th. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 43% against the US dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $17,701.35 and approximately $152.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00042979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00118427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00153448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,847.91 or 1.00051138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.61 or 0.00952187 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,984,205 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

