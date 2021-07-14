Gravity Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last week, Gravity has traded 92.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gravity has a total market cap of $91,189.54 and approximately $264.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00042318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00115228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00151787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,903.90 or 0.99808423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.17 or 0.00952987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002802 BTC.

About Gravity

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. Gravity’s official website is gzro.net . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

