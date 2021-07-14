Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 85.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,008 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $160,620,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $44,322,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 136.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,970,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after buying an additional 1,715,728 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,531,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPK opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.14. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

GPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

