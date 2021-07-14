Grant Pickering Sells 15,098 Shares of (NYSE:PCVX) Stock

(NYSE:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of 22.13, for a total value of 334,118.74.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Grant Pickering sold 14,902 shares of stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 22.11, for a total value of 329,483.22.

On Thursday, June 24th, Grant Pickering sold 13,863 shares of stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 23.09, for a total value of 320,096.67.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Grant Pickering sold 1,137 shares of stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 22.05, for a total value of 25,070.85.

