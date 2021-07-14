Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of GVA stock opened at $39.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.81). Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $669.91 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

