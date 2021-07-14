Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.30

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GROUF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

