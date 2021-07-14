Gotham Makker Sells 35,085 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:RCKT) Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:RCKT) Director Gotham Makker sold 35,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,643,732.25.

Shares of NYSE:RCKT traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $45.13. The company had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,956. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $67.48.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

