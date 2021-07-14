Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.53

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 2908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after acquiring an additional 62,411 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.