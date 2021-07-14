GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDRX) Insider Babak Azad Sells 12,500 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDRX) insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $490,625.00.

Babak Azad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoodRx alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $412,750.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $412,250.00.

Shares of NYSE GDRX traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $30.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,686. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $64.22.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.