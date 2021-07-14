Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $79,550.00.
- On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.95. 19,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.
Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 988,484 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,943,000 after buying an additional 318,851 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,741,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,456,000 after buying an additional 79,370 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after buying an additional 854,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,663,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after buying an additional 134,641 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
