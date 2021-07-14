Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 314,802 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 979,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 314,802 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $33,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

