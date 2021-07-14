Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 306,684 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 306,684 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $32,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,958,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $937,089,000 after purchasing an additional 410,336 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,653,000 after acquiring an additional 548,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,254,000 after acquiring an additional 39,427 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $85,052,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in OGE Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 64,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NYSE OGE opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.09.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

