Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,408 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $35,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

RS opened at $150.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.