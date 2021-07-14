Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,370,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $34,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 194,781.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194,822 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,323,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,790,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,435,000 after acquiring an additional 696,985 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,999.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 731,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 696,734 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,441,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 599,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

