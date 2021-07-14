Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Golden Minerals from $0.92 to $1.07 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Golden Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $0.96.

Shares of AUMN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.57. 17,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,757. The stock has a market cap of $92.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUMN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38,753 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 346,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 232,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

