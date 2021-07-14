Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.12% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Golden Minerals from $0.92 to $1.07 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Golden Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $0.96.
Shares of AUMN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.57. 17,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,757. The stock has a market cap of $92.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUMN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38,753 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 346,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 232,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
