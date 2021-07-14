Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.71

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.53. Gold Standard Ventures shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 905,500 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a market cap of $200.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 116.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24,091 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 61.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 82,042 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gold Standard Ventures during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 567,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 272,308 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 304.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 308,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.