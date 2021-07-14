GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,568 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in GMS were worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS stock opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $50.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 2.11.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 113,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,993,418.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 174,489 shares of company stock worth $7,761,473. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

