Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.08% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 449.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 83,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 68,461 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 201,332 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 337.9% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $527,000.

NYSEARCA URA opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.71. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $23.84.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.