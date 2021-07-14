Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Up 571.9% in June

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 571.9% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,068,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CATH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.35. 30,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,382. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.70.

