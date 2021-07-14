Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Short Interest Update

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the June 15th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,953,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GTLL stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 69,723,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,280,372. Global Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets, and logistics. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services.

