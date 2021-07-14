Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Short Interest Down 99.6% in June

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GNL stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $18.47. 11,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,533. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.04. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.
Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4,677.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,312,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $19,769,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,324,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,827,000 after purchasing an additional 915,333 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $13,889,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1,365.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 387,812 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.