Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Short Interest Down 99.6% in June

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GNL stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $18.47. 11,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,533. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.04. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

In related news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4,677.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,312,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $19,769,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,324,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,827,000 after purchasing an additional 915,333 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $13,889,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1,365.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 387,812 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.