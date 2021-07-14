Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.00

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $82.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glanbia from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.60.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

