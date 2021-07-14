Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $484.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.53. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 74.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

