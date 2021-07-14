Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of GTY traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.79. The company had a trading volume of 135,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,869. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

