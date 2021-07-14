Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.71% of CIRCOR International worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 89.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in CIRCOR International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

In related news, Director Bruce M. Lisman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,850.00. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CIR opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $43.20.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIR. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR).

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.